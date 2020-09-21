Recommended Video:

THROUGH SEPTEMBER 20

BATTING
G AB R H BA
LeMahieu, NYY 43 166 38 60 .361
Anderson, CHW 42 178 43 64 .360
Abreu, CHW 53 215 39 72 .335
Verdugo, BOS 48 180 33 59 .328
Cruz, MIN 50 175 33 55 .314
Fletcher, LAA 44 185 30 58 .311
Hernández, TOR 44 166 30 51 .307
Candelario, DET 49 176 30 54 .307
Gurriel Jr., TOR 51 185 24 56 .303
Trout, LAA 50 189 40 55 .292

___

HOME RUNS
Voit, NYY 21
Abreu, CHW 18
Hernández, TOR 16
Cruz, MIN 16
Trout, LAA 16
Ramírez, CLE 15
Olson, OAK 14
Sanó, MIN 13
Springer, HOU 13
Lowe, TB 13
Jiménez, CHW 13

___

RUNS BATTED IN
Abreu, CHW 53
Voit, NYY 49
Trout, LAA 43
Olson, OAK 42
Tucker, HOU 41
Jiménez, CHW 39
Ramírez, CLE 38
Rosario, MIN 36
Devers, BOS 36
Lowe, TB 33
Seager, SEA 33

___

STOLEN BASES
Mondesi, KC 19
Margot, TB 12
Moore, SEA 12
Merrifield, KC 10
Ramírez, CLE 10
Grossman, OAK 8
Kiner-Falefa, TEX 8
Robert, CHW 8
Bogaerts, BOS 7
Kiermaier, TB 7
Ohtani, LAA 7
Reyes, DET 7

___

SLUGGING PERCENTAGE
Voit, NYY .654
Abreu, CHW .651
Hernández, TOR .639
Cruz, MIN .623
LeMahieu, NYY .614
Trout, LAA .614
Anderson, CHW .601
Ramírez, CLE .574
Lowe, TB .566
Jiménez, CHW .545

___

ON-BASE PERCENTAGE
LeMahieu, NYY .418
Rendon, LAA .413
Cruz, MIN .403
Anderson, CHW .395
Trout, LAA .392
Verdugo, BOS .383
Abreu, CHW .381
Hicks, NYY .379
Lewis, SEA .376
Fletcher, LAA .374

___

RUNS SCORED
Anderson, CHW 43
Trout, LAA 40
Abreu, CHW 39
Ramírez, CLE 39
Voit, NYY 39
LeMahieu, NYY 38
Lewis, SEA 35
Springer, HOU 35
Cruz, MIN 33
Lowe, TB 33
Merrifield, KC 33
Verdugo, BOS 33

___

HITS
Abreu, CHW 72
Anderson, CHW 64
Merrifield, KC 61
LeMahieu, NYY 60
Verdugo, BOS 59
Devers, BOS 58
Alberto, BAL 57
Hernández, CLE 57
Jiménez, CHW 57
Fletcher, LAA 56
Gurriel Jr., TOR 56
Lindor, CLE 56
Ramírez, CLE 56

___

BASES ON BALLS
Santana, CLE 43
Hicks, NYY 37
Biggio, TOR 36
Rendon, LAA 36
Olson, OAK 31
Trout, LAA 31
Canha, OAK 30
Lewis, SEA 30
Seager, SEA 30
Gallo, TEX 29

___

DOUBLES
Hernández, CLE 18
Brantley, HOU 15
Devers, BOS 15
Franco, KC 15
Iglesias, BAL 15
Verdugo, BOS 15
Abreu, CHW 14
Adames, TB 14
Biggio, TOR 14
Alberto, BAL 13
Choi, TB 13
Martinez, BOS 13
Santander, BAL 13

___

TRIPLES
Tucker, HOU 6
Candelario, DET 3
Kiermaier, TB 3
16 tied 2

___

TOTAL BASES
Abreu, CHW 140
Voit, NYY 121
Trout, LAA 116
Ramírez, CLE 113
Cruz, MIN 109
Devers, BOS 108
Jiménez, CHW 108
Anderson, CHW 107
Hernández, TOR 106
LeMahieu, NYY 102

___

EARNED RUN AVERAGE
Bieber, CLE 1.74
Keuchel, CHW 2.04
Maeda, MIN 2.52
Lynn, TEX 2.53
Bassitt, OAK 2.57
Carrasco, CLE 2.90
Cole, NYY 3.00
Ryu, TOR 3.00
Bundy, LAA 3.12
Gonzales, SEA 3.49

___

WON-LOST
Bieber, CLE 8-1
Fiers, OAK 6-2
Gonzales, SEA 6-2
Keuchel, CHW 6-2
Lynn, TEX 6-2
Cole, NYY 6-3
Foster, CHW 5-0
Hernández, TEX 5-1
Maeda, MIN 5-1
Bassitt, OAK 5-2

___

GAMES PITCHED
Barlow, KC 27
Holland, KC 27
Buttrey, LAA 26
Cisnero, DET 26
Cordero, CHW 26
Mayers, LAA 26
Soto, DET 25
Bass, TOR 24
Brasier, BOS 24
Fairbanks, TB 24
Garcia, DET 24
Hernández, TEX 24
Karinchak, CLE 24

___

SAVES
Hand, CLE 13
Hendriks, OAK 13
Colomé, CHW 12
Pressly, HOU 12
Rogers, MIN 9
Barnes, BOS 8
Britton, NYY 8
Montero, TEX 8
Bass, TOR 6
5 tied 5

___

INNINGS PITCHED
Lynn, TEX 78.1
Bieber, CLE 72.1
Giolito, CHW 66.1
Cole, NYY 66.0
Bundy, LAA 65.2
Civale, CLE 64.0
Valdez, HOU 63.2
Heaney, LAA 62.2
Greinke, HOU 62.1
Carrasco, CLE 62.0

___

STRIKEOUTS
Bieber, CLE 112
Cole, NYY 87
Giolito, CHW 86
Lynn, TEX 84
Glasnow, TB 83
Carrasco, CLE 74
Maeda, MIN 71
Bundy, LAA 69
Ryu, TOR 68
Valdez, HOU 68

___

COMPLETE GAMES
Cole, NYY 2
Boyd, DET 1
Bundy, LAA 1
Civale, CLE 1
Gibson, TEX 1
Giolito, CHW 1
Gonzales, SEA 1
Keller, KC 1
Lynn, TEX 1
Minor, OAK 1

___

SHUTOUTS
Cole, NYY 1
Gibson, TEX 1
Giolito, CHW 1
Keller, KC 1
Minor, OAK 1