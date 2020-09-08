Recommended Video:

THROUGH SEPTEMBER 7

BATTING
G AB R H BA
Anderson, CHW 31 131 34 46 .351
Cruz, MIN 41 143 29 47 .329
Reyes, CLE 40 146 25 47 .322
Alberto, BAL 36 151 27 48 .318
Abreu, CHW 41 168 28 53 .315
Candelario, DET 36 131 21 41 .313
Fletcher, LAA 35 144 24 45 .313
Reyes, DET 38 132 24 41 .311
Verdugo, BOS 40 148 27 46 .311
Lewis, SEA 40 145 32 45 .310

___

HOME RUNS
Trout, LAA 15
Voit, NYY 14
Cruz, MIN 14
Hernández, TOR 14
Abreu, CHW 13
Robert, CHW 11
Jiménez, CHW 11
Santander, BAL 11
6 tied 10

___

RUNS BATTED IN
Abreu, CHW 40
Trout, LAA 38
Tucker, HOU 37
Santander, BAL 32
Seager, SEA 30
Cruz, MIN 30
Jiménez, CHW 30
Rosario, MIN 30
Voit, NYY 29
Piscotty, OAK 28
Lowe, TB 28

___

STOLEN BASES
Mondesi, KC 11
Ramírez, CLE 9
Margot, TB 8
Moore, SEA 8
Kiner-Falefa, TEX 7
Merrifield, KC 7
Choo, TEX 6
Ohtani, LAA 6
Reyes, DET 6
Robert, CHW 6
Straw, HOU 6

___

SLUGGING PERCENTAGE
Trout, LAA .676
Cruz, MIN .657
Hernández, TOR .637
Abreu, CHW .619
Voit, NYY .619
Anderson, CHW .595
Tucker, HOU .579
Santander, BAL .575
Sanó, MIN .556
Robert, CHW .552

___

ON-BASE PERCENTAGE
Díaz, TB .428
Rendon, LAA .425
Cruz, MIN .418
Lewis, SEA .402
Grossman, OAK .400
Canha, OAK .399
Trout, LAA .395
Anderson, CHW .390
Reyes, CLE .387
Fletcher, LAA .377

___

RUNS SCORED
Trout, LAA 35
Anderson, CHW 34
Lewis, SEA 32
Biggio, TOR 31
Ramírez, CLE 31
Cruz, MIN 29
Tucker, HOU 29
Abreu, CHW 28
Alberto, BAL 27
Hernández, TOR 27
Verdugo, BOS 27

___

HITS
Abreu, CHW 53
Alberto, BAL 48
Cruz, MIN 47
Lindor, CLE 47
Reyes, CLE 47
Anderson, CHW 46
Polanco, MIN 46
Verdugo, BOS 46
Fletcher, LAA 45
Hernández, TOR 45
Lewis, SEA 45

___

BASES ON BALLS
Santana, CLE 35
Biggio, TOR 27
Hicks, NYY 27
Rendon, LAA 27
Olson, OAK 26
Gallo, TEX 25
Canha, OAK 24
Ramírez, CLE 24
Díaz, TB 23
Lewis, SEA 23

___

DOUBLES
Adames, TB 14
Franco, KC 14
Hernández, CLE 14
Verdugo, BOS 14
Iglesias, BAL 13
Martinez, BOS 13
Santander, BAL 13
Abreu, CHW 12
Alberto, BAL 12
Gurriel, HOU 12
Sanó, MIN 12

___

TRIPLES
Tucker, HOU 6
Candelario, DET 3
12 tied 2

___

TOTAL BASES
Abreu, CHW 104
Cruz, MIN 94
Trout, LAA 94
Hernández, TOR 93
Santander, BAL 88
Jiménez, CHW 84
Tucker, HOU 84
Voit, NYY 83
Bogaerts, BOS 79
Reyes, CLE 79

___

EARNED RUN AVERAGE
Bieber, CLE 1.25
Keuchel, CHW 2.19
Bundy, LAA 2.49
Lynn, TEX 2.67
Maeda, MIN 2.77
Greinke, HOU 2.91
Gonzales, SEA 3.02
Bassitt, OAK 3.12
Ryu, TOR 3.19
Cease, CHW 3.29
Giolito, CHW 3.29

___

WON-LOST
Bieber, CLE 7-0
Dobnak, MIN 6-2
Keuchel, CHW 6-2
Hernández, TEX 5-1
Cease, CHW 5-2
Gonzales, SEA 5-2
Foster, CHW 4-0
Fairbanks, TB 4-1
Maeda, MIN 4-1
5 tied 4-2

___

GAMES PITCHED
Barlow, KC 22
Holland, KC 21
Bass, TOR 20
Buttrey, LAA 20
Cisnero, DET 20
Cordero, CHW 20
Soto, DET 20
8 tied 19

___

SAVES
Hand, CLE 12
Hendriks, OAK 10
Colomé, CHW 9
Britton, NYY 8
Rogers, MIN 8
Montero, TEX 7
Pressly, HOU 7
Bass, TOR 5
Buttrey, LAA 5
Jiménez, DET 5
Sulser, BAL 5

___

INNINGS PITCHED
Bieber, CLE 57.2
Lynn, TEX 57.1
Giolito, CHW 54.2
Keuchel, CHW 53.1
Valdez, HOU 52.1
Civale, CLE 52.0
Cole, NYY 52.0
Bundy, LAA 50.2
Gonzales, SEA 50.2
Maeda, MIN 48.2

___

STRIKEOUTS
Bieber, CLE 94
Giolito, CHW 75
Cole, NYY 70
Glasnow, TB 66
Lynn, TEX 63
Maeda, MIN 56
Berríos, MIN 55
Bundy, LAA 55
Ryu, TOR 53
Carrasco, CLE 52

___

COMPLETE GAMES
Boyd, DET 1
Bundy, LAA 1
Civale, CLE 1
Cole, NYY 1
Giolito, CHW 1
Gonzales, SEA 1
Lynn, TEX 1

___

SHUTOUTS
Giolito, CHW 1