American League Individual Pitching
|Pitcher, Club
|W
|L
|IP
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Bieber, Cle
|5
|0
|40.2
|25
|6
|65
|1.11
|Lynn, Tex
|3
|0
|39.1
|20
|12
|42
|1.37
|Valdez, Hou
|2
|2
|31.1
|27
|7
|29
|1.72
|Greinke, Hou
|1
|0
|29.1
|22
|4
|25
|1.84
|Maeda, Min
|3
|0
|31.2
|14
|6
|33
|2.27
|Bundy, LAA
|3
|2
|32.2
|19
|7
|38
|2.48
|Keuchel, ChW
|4
|2
|37.1
|31
|7
|19
|2.65
|Cole, NYY
|4
|0
|36.0
|26
|6
|44
|2.75
|Civale, Cle
|3
|2
|34.0
|30
|3
|32
|2.91
|Bassitt, Oak
|2
|0
|27.2
|21
|7
|22
|2.93
|Gonzales, Sea
|2
|2
|29.2
|23
|3
|26
|3.34
|Ryu, Tor
|2
|1
|26.0
|20
|9
|27
|3.46
|Turnbull, Det
|2
|2
|24.2
|19
|15
|21
|3.65
|Luzardo, Oak
|2
|0
|27.0
|26
|11
|27
|3.67
|Carrasco, Cle
|2
|2
|26.2
|21
|14
|35
|3.71
|Cobb, Bal
|1
|2
|26.1
|21
|9
|21
|3.76
|Giolito, ChW
|2
|2
|34.2
|27
|16
|45
|3.89
|Duffy, KC
|2
|2
|29.1
|20
|9
|34
|3.99
|Yarbrough, TB
|0
|2
|30.1
|31
|9
|21
|4.45
|Gibson, Tex
|1
|2
|26.2
|31
|10
|20
|4.73
|Berríos, Min
|2
|3
|30.1
|28
|14
|33
|4.75
|Shoemaker, Tor
|0
|1
|25.2
|19
|7
|25
|4.91
|Eovaldi, Bos
|2
|2
|34.1
|39
|6
|33
|4.98
|Heaney, LAA
|1
|2
|29.1
|29
|11
|31
|5.52
|McCullers Jr., Hou
|2
|2
|31.1
|29
|12
|25
|5.74
|Fiers, Oak
|3
|1
|31.0
|39
|9
|14
|5.81
