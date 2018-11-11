Alvarez makes late layup, Fairfield beats Bucknell 60-58

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Neftali Alvarez scored 16 points, including a go-ahead layup with three seconds left and Fairfield held on for a 60-58 season-opening win over Bucknell on Saturday night.

Landon Taliaferro added 10 points and Jesus Cruz scored 10 for the Stags.

Bucknell used an 11-4 run over nearly eight minutes that tied it at 58-all when Kimbal Mackenzie made a layup with nine seconds left but Alvarez went coast-to-coast for the winner. Jimmy Sotos missed a potential winning runner from 30-feet at the buzzer.

Fairfield never trailed and led 38-28 at the break but Bucknell trimmed its deficit to three midway through the second half, and Mackenzie's late layup tied for the first time since 2-2.

Fairfield (1-1) made 14-of-17 free throws. Bucknell (1-1) hit just 13 of 22 and was just 5-of-21 shooting from 3-point range.

Mackenzie led the Bison with 15 points. Paul Newman added 12 points, seven rebounds and four blocks — all career highs.