https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Allmendinger-wins-pole-at-Road-America-in-14375920.php
Allmendinger wins pole at Road America in Wisconsin
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — AJ Allmendinger turned a lap of 109.792 mph during qualifying on Saturday to earn pole position for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America.
Matt DiBenedetto qualified second at the 4.048-mile road course, followed by Austin Cindric, Cole Custer and Noah Gragson. Series points leader Tyler Riddick was sixth.
Allmendinger won NASCAR's second-tier series race at Road America in 2013.
View Comments