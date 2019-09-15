Allan Cruz scores in 1st minute, FC Cincinnati tops Impact
MONTREAL (AP) — Allan Cruz scored in the first minute in expansion FC Cincinnati's 1-0 victory over the Montreal Impact on Saturday night.
Przemyslaw Tyton made one save for the shutout. FC Cincinnati (6-21-3) snapped a four-game losing skid and nine-game winless streak.
Evan Bush made two saves for the Impact (11-16-4).
Montreal Impact's Orji Okwonkwo, right, watches after taking a shot on FC Cincinnati goaltender Przemyslaw Tyton (22), as Cincinnati's Greg Garza defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) less
