All-Star slugger Gallo wants to stay in Texas at deadline

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joey Gallo has repeatedly said he wants to stay with the Texas Rangers. The All-Star slugger is also well aware that he could be traded in the next two weeks by the team that drafted him.
The still-rebuilding and last-place Rangers are certain to get inquiries from contending teams before the July 30 trade deadline about the big left-handed hitter and Gold Glove-winning right fielder just back from his second All-Star Game and first Home Run Derby appearance. All-Star right-hander Kyle Gibson, a veteran with one year left on his Texas deal after this, will also get plenty of interest.