WASHINGTON (AP) — Alec Burks scored 30 points, Glenn Robinson III added 22 and the Golden State Warriors beat Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards 125-117 on Monday night.

It was the second straight win for the NBA-worst Warriors (12-39), with both coming on the road. They lost 15 of their previous 17.

Beal led Washington with 43 points in his seventh straight game with at least 30 points, the third-longest such streak in team history.

Davis Bertans had 19 points for the Wizards, and Rui Hachimura scored 11 points in 28 minutes after missing 23 games with a groin injury.

Golden State grabbed control with a 15-0 run spanning halftime that made it 79-63 with 9:56 to play in the third quarter.

Damion Lee scored 19 points for Golden State, and Draymond Green had 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Beal went 15 for 30 from the field while passing the injured John Wall for third on Washington's career scoring list. Beal also went 10 for 10 at the line in his fifth straight game with at least 10 converted foul shots, tying him with Gilbert Arenas for the longest run in team history.

TIP-INS

Warriors: G D'Angelo Russell was out with a bruised right quadriceps. Russell has been a rumored trade target in advance of Thursday's deadline. “It affects everyone," coach Steve Kerr said. “It's no fun having your name mentioned in trade talks. I can speak from experience. It's sort of a jarring thing when you read about yourself and the possibility that you might be moved.” ... Golden State beat Washington for the sixth straight time.

Wizards: Besides Hachimura, C Moe Wagner returned after missing 24 games with a sprained left ankle. He scored eight points in 11 minutes. ... With Wagner back, C Anzejs Pasecniks will spend time with the G League DC Go-Go, coach Scott Brooks said. “Right now, he's out of the mix,” Brooks said.

Warriors: Visit Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday

Wizards: Host Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

