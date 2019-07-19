Alaphilippe wins time trial and keeps Tour yellow jersey

PAU, France (AP) — Inspired by his yellow jersey, Julian Alaphilippe has held off defending champion Geraint Thomas to extend his lead and win the only individual time trial stage of this Tour de France, a victory to raise French hopes that he could go all the way in yellow to Paris next week.

Cheered on by boisterous crowds hammering on roadside barriers, Alaphilippe sprang a surprise in his margin of victory on Friday's tricky, hilly, turning course, emphatically relegating Thomas, a time-trial expert, to second place, 14 seconds slower.

All eyes turn to the high Pyrenees, to see whether Alaphilippe can continue his dream race when the Tour on Saturday ascends the legendary Tourmalet climb, the first of seven ascents to above 2,000 meters (6,500 feet). It's the highest the Tour is going in the 116-year history of the race.

