Alaphilippe still in yellow after first big Tour climb

France's Julian Alaphilippe wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey rides with the pack during the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 117.5 kilometers (73 miles) with start in Tarbes and finish at the Tourmalet pass, France, Saturday, July 20, 2019.

LA MONGIE, France (AP) — The first super-tough 2,000-meter (6,500-foot) climb of the Tour de France has proved to be no obstacle for Julian Alaphilippe. The race leader kept his yellow jersey while defending champion Geraint Thomas struggled up the Tourmalet pass and lost time.

Thibaut Pinot won Saturday's Stage 14 up the legendary ascent in the Pyrenees, making amends for a disaster on Stage 10, when he lost lots of time.

Thomas cracked on the final inclines to the top of the pass and couldn't stay with Pinot and Alaphilippe, who increasingly appears to be justifying French hopes that he could become France's first Tour winner since 1985.

