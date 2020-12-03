Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
ALABAMA (3-0) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Copeland 24 11-13 2-2 3-10 0 1 24
Walker 33 7-21 3-5 4-13 2 1 20
Abrams 29 5-12 4-5 1-7 5 0 15
Barber 26 1-6 0-0 0-0 8 1 2
Gordon 20 1-2 6-6 2-5 2 1 8
Craig Cruce 17 3-6 1-2 3-8 3 2 8
Grizzle 11 1-3 1-2 0-0 2 0 3
Jones 11 1-4 0-0 0-3 0 1 3
Sutton 29 5-9 0-0 0-0 3 2 15
Team 0 0-0 0-0 4-5 0 0 0
Totals 200 35-76 17-22 17-51 25 9 98

Percentages: FG 46.053, FT .773.

3-Point Goals: 11-35, .314 (Sutton 5-8, Walker 3-12, Abrams 1-2, Craig Cruce 1-3, Jones 1-4, Barber 0-5, Grizzle 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Copeland 1, Walker 1)

Turnovers: 9 (Walker 3, Copeland 2, Grizzle 2, Barber 1, Craig Cruce 1)

Steals: 8 (Abrams 2, Craig Cruce 2, Barber 1, Gordon 1, Grizzle 1, Sutton 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
SC-UPSTATE (0-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gibbons 35 2-13 0-0 0-7 1 3 6
Prudent 12 1-3 0-2 2-3 0 5 2
Brooks-Sumpter 36 9-18 1-2 2-8 1 3 21
McCaughan 34 4-10 0-0 0-2 2 2 10
Wilson 36 6-12 0-0 2-5 6 1 12
Flantos 29 0-2 0-0 1-2 0 3 0
Coleman 18 3-6 2-4 1-2 0 1 8
Team 0 0-0 0-0 0-5 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-64 3-8 8-34 10 18 59

Percentages: FG 39.063, FT .375.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .3 (Gibbons 2-10, Brooks-Sumpter 2-2, McCaughan 2-7, Wilson 0-1)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 17 (Wilson 5, Brooks-Sumpter 4, Gibbons 2, McCaughan 2, Coleman 2, Prudent 1, Flantos 1)

Steals: 3 (Gibbons 1, Brooks-Sumpter 1, Wilson 1)

Technical Fouls: None

SC-Upstate 17 15 18 9 59
Alabama 22 22 24 30 98

A_460

Officials_Stephanie Barksdale, Metta Christensen, Laura Morris