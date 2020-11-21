Air Force 28, New Mexico 0
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Air Force
|7
|14
|0
|7
|—
|28
AF_Daniels 4 run (Schuettpelz-Rohl kick), 5:07.
AF_Roberts 5 run (Schuettpelz-Rohl kick), 14:28.
AF_Roberts 12 run (Schuettpelz-Rohl kick), 6:13.
AF_Roberts 44 run (Schuettpelz-Rohl kick), 5:38.
|NM
|AF
|First downs
|19
|23
|Rushes-yards
|25-83
|63-356
|Passing
|221
|66
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-42-1
|4-5-0
|Return Yards
|7
|0
|Punts-Avg.
|4-40.5
|2-48.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|4-3
|Penalties-Yards
|8-70
|5-42
|Time of Possession
|23:31
|36:29
RUSHING_New Mexico, Cole 6-29, N.Jones 6-29, Vigilant 3-15, Hall 8-13, Logan-Green 1-4, (Team) 1-(minus 7). Air Force, Roberts 28-177, Murla 7-64, Daniels 12-55, Stoner 6-16, M.Davis 1-13, Gross 3-9, B.Lewis 1-8, McNeal 1-8, Gidrey 2-5, Bryan 2-1.
PASSING_New Mexico, Hall 23-42-1-221. Air Force, Daniels 4-5-0-66.
RECEIVING_New Mexico, Kress 4-54, An.Erickson 4-47, Alexander 4-11, Logan-Green 3-64, Williams 3-16, Wooden 2-11, C.Patterson 2-6, Umeh 1-12. Air Force, K.Patterson 2-34, B.Lewis 2-32.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Mexico, Steinkamp 50, Steinkamp 51, Steinkamp 37, Shelley 40.