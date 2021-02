BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Carlton Aiken overcame three interceptions with two touchdowns running and Gardner-Webb took control in the third quarter to mount a 42-20 comeback win against Elon on Saturday.

No. 24-ranked ranked Elon led 17-0 at the end of the first quarter and 20-7 at intermission. But midway through the third, Aiken led an 11-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Dexter Brown running it in from 2-yards out to reduce the deficit to six.