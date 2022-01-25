Aho's 2nd goal in OT lifts Hurricanes over Golden Knights BOB SUTTON, Associated Press Jan. 25, 2022
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho’s second goal of the game 3:49 into overtime gave the Carolina Hurricanes a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights after blowing a two-goal lead late in regulation Tuesday night.
Nino Niederreiter and Vincent Trocheck scored 57 seconds apart in the second period and Aho had a power-play goal in the third for Carolina. Andrei Svechnikov’s second assist of the game came on the winning goal.