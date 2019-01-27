Ahmad, Rowe lead Fullerton past Cal Poly 80-63

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Khalil Ahmad scored 18 points, Jackson Rowe added 15 with nine rebounds and Cal State Fullerton pulled away from Cal Poly for its fifth-straight victory, 80-63 on Saturday night.

Kyle Allman Jr. added 14 points and Austin Awosika 11 for the Titans (8-12, 4-2 Big West Conference), who shot 56.6 percent (26 of 46).

Kuba Niziol had 15 points and Job Alexander 14 for the Mustangs (4-14, 0-5), who have lost five straight.

The Titans never trailed and led 39-33 at the half.

Mark Crowe made a layup and hit a 3-pointer and Hank Hollingsworth followed with a dunk to pull the Mustangs within a point early in the second half. It remained tight until the Titans slowly pulled away down the stretch.

Fullerton made 26 of 35 free throws while Cal Poly was 3 of 9.