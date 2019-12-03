Ahale lifts Illinois-Chicago past San Diego 89-83

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Jamie Ahale had a career-high 23 points and Tarkus Ferguson added 22 as Illinois-Chicago topped San Diego 89-83 on Monday in the Boca Raton Beach Classic.

Ahale hit all 11 of his foul shots and Ferguson had seven rebounds. Braelen Bridges had 14 points for UIC (3-6), and Godwin Boahen added six rebounds.

UIC posted season highs in points (89) and field-goal percentage (51.8). San Diego put up 53 points in the second half, a season high.

Jared Rodriguez had 22 points for the Toreros (3-7). Joey Calcaterra added 19 points and seven rebounds. Marion Humphrey had 17 points.

UIC faces Purdue Fort Wayne at home on Saturday. San Diego matches up against Holy Cross at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com