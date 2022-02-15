Agbaji scores 20 and No. 6 Kansas tops Oklahoma State 76-62 DAVID SMALE, Associated Press Feb. 14, 2022 Updated: Feb. 14, 2022 11:59 p.m.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji scored 20 points and No. 6 Kansas saw all five starters score in double figures in a 76-62 victory over Oklahoma State on Monday night.
Kansas, which wore throwback jerseys from the 1921-22 season, the year the Jayhawks won their first Helms Foundation national championship, pulled away late in the first half and never was threatened in the second half.