After trading Beckham, Giants made sure Shepard stays

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have signed wide receiver Sterling Shepard to a four-year contract extension.

The Giants announced the signing Friday just a month after general manager Dave Gettleman stunned many by trading offensive catalyst and fellow receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns.

Details of the deal were not announced, but Shepard is expected to earn $41 million. The extension will keep him with New York for another five years, counting the final year of his rookie contract.

A second-round draft pick in 2016, Shepard has 190 catches for 2,286 yards and 14 touchdowns in three seasons. He has been durable, missing only five games in 2017.

