After offseason buildup, Jaguars, Meyer open with meltdown MARK LONG, AP Pro Football Writer Sep. 13, 2021 Updated: Sep. 13, 2021 12:08 p.m.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer expected some jitters from his young team, even a few mistakes. After all, Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars were on the road with a rookie quarterback to start the franchise’s latest rebuild.
What Meyer got was closer to a meltdown.