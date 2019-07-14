Adi scores in 84th to lift FC Cincinnati past Fire, 2-1

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Allan Cruz scored the quickest goal in expansion FC Cincinnati's MLS history and Fanendo Adi broke a tie in the 83rd to help Cincinnati beat the Chicago Fire 2-1 in a match delayed by nearly an hour by rain Saturday night.

Leonardo Bertone's cross caromed inadvertently off Fire defender Fabian Herbers' chest toward the middle of the area, and Cruz scissor-kicked it into the left corner to open the scoring after just 45 seconds.

Adi ran behind Kekuta Manneh's well-placed through ball and connected on his first touch with a left-footed shot that slid past the goalkeeper.

Nicolás Gaitán missed a penalty kick for the Fire in the 25th minute, and a minute later the match was delayed due to lightning strikes in the area.

Gaitán tied it at 1 in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time. Although his penalty kick was saved, the rebound came directly back to allow Gaitán an easy putback.

Cincinnati has won two in a row after losing six straight.