Adell hits first two HRs, Trout drives in 6 in Angels' rout

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jo Adell hit his first two major league home runs, Mike Trout drove in six and the Los Angeles Angels set a season high in runs as they routed the Seattle Mariners 16-3 Saturday night.

Angels right-hander Dylan Bundy (4-2), a subject of speculation ahead of Monday's trade deadline, returned to early season form after giving up four runs in each of his last two starts. He allowed only one run, four hits and three walks with three strikeouts for his fifth quality start in seven games.

The 21-year old Adell came into the game batting .175 and in the midst of a 4-for-28 slump. Justin Upton led off the second with a walk before Adell drove Justus Sheffield's curveball an estimated 437 feet into the left field stands to give LA a 3-1 advantage.

Adell became the fifth player in franchise history to hit his first two big league homers in the same game when he lined one just over the wall in right-center to lead off the seventh and extend the lead to 7-1. Before Adell, the last Halos player to do it was Tom Brunansky in 1981.

It is the third time in Trout's career he has had six or more RBIs in a game. The reigning AL MVP had three hits, including a three-run homer in the seventh inning to extend the lead to 14-1. Trout has homered in the first two games of the series and has 297 for his career. He also had a two-run double in the sixth and a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Shohei Ohtani, Albert Pujols and Anthony Rendon each drove in two for the Angels, who have their first three-game winning streak since July of 2019. Pujols had a two-run single in the fifth to make it 6-1.

Shed Long Jr. homered for Seattle in the ninth inning. Tim Lopes' RBI double in the second evened it at 1. When Braden Bishop's single drove in Dee Gordon in the eighth, the Mariners were down 14-2.

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, left, runs past Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Justus Sheffield, who fields the ball during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Sheffield threw the ball beyond the first baseman; it was ruled a single.

Sheffield (2-3) allowed six runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings. The left-hander also had four walks and six strikeouts. Mariners' pitchers had 11 walks, including two with the bases loaded.

YOUTH GONE WILD

Adell is the fourth player to homer for the Angels before turning 22. The others are Trout, Dick Schofield and Brunansky.

STREAK SNAPPED

Seattle's Sam Haggerty did not have a hit for the first time this season. The left fielder came in batting .297 and had hit safely in his first nine games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: 1B Evan White (right shoulder) was out of the lineup for the second straight game. Manager Scott Servais said White did some pregame workouts and could be ready to go on Sunday.

Angels: LHP Hoby Milner was placed on the 10-day injured list due to right back spasms. The move is retroactive to Wednesday. ... INF Franklin Barreto, who was acquired from Oakland on Friday, is on the COVID-19 injured list while he completes testing protocols.

UP NEXT

Mariners: Justin Dunn (2-1, 5.57 ERA) went six scoreless innings and allowed just one hit in his last start on Aug. 23 against Houston. The right-hander has 0-1 mark with a 6.43 ERA in two previous starts vs. the Angels.

Angels: RHP Griffin Canning (0-3, 4.88 ERA) has allowed three-or-fewer runs in four of his six starts this season.

