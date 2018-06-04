Adam Scott narrowly makes it through US Open qualifying

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Adam Scott went through U.S. Open qualifying for the first time in his career and made it with one stroke to spare.

Scott two-putted from about 30 feet for par on his final hole at The Lakes Golf and Country Club for an even-par 72 to be among 14 players who made it through the 36-hole qualifier.

One shot less and Scott would have been in a 10-man playoff for the final spot. Instead, he will be competing in his 68th consecutive major dating to the 2001 U.S. Open. He was scheduled for U.S. Open qualifying and chose not to play.

The Columbus sectional was among 11 sectional qualifiers Monday, including one in England, offering 71 spots to 869 players.

The U.S. Open is June 14-17 at Shinnecock Hills.