Aces close on 7-1 run, beat short-handed Storm 60-56

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Liz Cambage had 14 points and 13 rebounds, A'ja Wilson added 12 points, eight boards and three blocks, and the Las Vegas Aces used a closing 7-1 run to beat the short-handed Seattle Storm 60-56 on Tuesday night.

Seattle's second-leading scorer Jewell Loyd injured her right ankle early in the first quarter trying to finish a fast-break layup. She remained on the floor for several minutes before slowly walking to the locker room with the help of two others. She later appeared on the bench with crutches.

Wilson gave Las Vegas a 57-55 lead by converting a contested layup and she was fouled after grabbing a rebound on the other end. She made 1 of 2 free throws with 19 seconds left and blocked Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis' 3-pointer to seal it.

Kayla McBride added 12 points for Las Vegas (6-4), which shot just 31%, including 3 of 17 from 3-point range.

Natasha Howard finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds for Seattle (7-5) after playing just 12 minutes in the first half due to foul trouble. Loyd had totaled 44 points in her previous last two games. The Storm are already missing reigning MVP Breanna Stewart and all-time assist leader Sue Bird to injuries. They did get back Jordin Canada, who had been sidelined for a few games with a bone bruise.