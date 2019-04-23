Abreu HR, 5 RBIs helps White Sox crush Orioles 12-2

Chicago White Sox's James McCann reacts after hitting a three-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 22, 2019, in Baltimore. Chicago White Sox's James McCann reacts after hitting a three-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 22, 2019, in Baltimore. Photo: Gail Burton, AP Photo: Gail Burton, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Abreu HR, 5 RBIs helps White Sox crush Orioles 12-2 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

BALTIMORE (AP) — José Abreu homered and drove in five runs, James McCann had a homer and four RBIs and Chicago White Sox beat the bumbling Baltimore Orioles 12-2 Monday night.

McCann's three-run drive off David Hess (1-4) highlighted a four-run fifth inning, and Abreu's shot with a man on sparked a four-run seventh against Tanner Scott.

Abreu also had an RBI single in the fifth and singled in two runs during a four-run eighth.

The rebuilding Orioles have lost four straight, fell to 1-10 at home and drew just 8,555 — their fifth time under 10,000 at Camden Yards this season.

Their youth and inexperience was on full display in this defeat: Shortstop Richie Martin committed two errors; Renanto Núñez killed a potential uprising by getting picked off third base with the bases loaded; Pedro Severino had a passed ball during Chicago's pivotal fifth inning; and Miguel Castro threw three wild pitches in the eighth.

Catcher Jesús Sucre pitched the ninth for Baltimore, marking the third time in 24 games this season that manager Brandon Hyde has used a position player on the mound. Throwing sliders in the 65 mph range, Sucre worked a 1-2-3 inning.

Hess retired 12 of his first 13 batters before he fell apart in the fifth, when he walked two and allowed four hits — a home run, two doubles and a single.

Making his first start since 2015 — his last season in the majors before this year — Chicago left-hander Manny Bañuelos gave up five hits and a walk over four shutout innings. He was followed by Ryan Burr, who allowed a run in 1 2/3 innings, and Jace Fry (1-0), who permitted one hit over 1 1/3 innings.

Baltimore's runs came on an RBI double by Trey Mancini in the fifth and solo homer by Severino in the ninth.

HOME (NOT) SWEET HOME

This was merely the latest in a series of lopsided defeats at Camden Yards for the Orioles. They lost 15-3 to Yankees, 13-2 and 10-3 to Oakland and 16-7 on Saturday to Minnesota.

MULLINS OPTIONED

The Orioles optioned struggling CF Cedric Mullins to Triple-A Norfolk and selected the contract of Stevie Wilkerson, who started in left field. Mullins was batting .094 in 22 games. "The main thing is confidence," Hyde said. "We thought the best thing for him was go down there in a different environment, a little bit less pressure ... and hopefully come back here soon." To make room for Wilkerson on the 40-man roster, the Orioles designated RHP Josh Lucas for assignment.

BEREAVEMENT

Chicago OF Eloy Jiménez was placed on the bereavement list and will miss the three-game series. Jiménez's grandmother died Sunday night, and the rookie returned to his native Dominican Republic. "He was close to his grandmother and it's the right thing for him to do," manager Rick Renteria said. The team called up Nicky Delmonico, who started in left field.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: Starter Lucas Giolito (hamstring), placed on the 10-day IL on April 18, could be back with the club shortly after he's eligible to return, Renteria said. ... OF John Jay (groin) is "starting to increase a lot of his activity," Renteria said, but added, "we're still very guarded with him."

Orioles: OF Dwight Smith Jr. said his strained right quad felt better than on Sunday, when he was forced from a game against Minnesota. Smith wasn't in the starting lineup but available to pinch hit. ... RHP Alex Cobb, who was hit hard Saturday in his return from the injured list (lumbar strain), opted for pitching a simulated game Monday instead of a bullpen session. "Having that little bit of a layoff there, he felt rusty. He wanted to face some hitters, make it more game-like," Hyde said.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Iván Nova (0-2, 6.23 ERA) makes his fifth start on Tuesday night, still looking for his first win with Chicago.

Orioles: Andrew Cashner (3-1, 4.97) seeks to win his fourth straight decision.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports