Abraham leads Southern Mississippi past UTSA 27-17

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Jack Abraham threw for one touchdown and ran for another to lead Southern Mississippi to a 27-17 win over UTSA on Saturday night.

Abraham had 269 yards passing for the Golden Eagles (3-3, 2-1 Conference USA). Trivenskey Mosley ran for 142 yards on 26 carries.

Parker Shaunfield capped the first Southern Miss drive with a 22-yard field goal, then booted a 29-yarder to give the Golden Eagles a 6-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. Steven Anderson ran for a score early in the second and Abraham hit Jordan Mitchell with a 6-yard scoring pass to go up 20-3 at halftime.

On the first drive of the second half, Abraham led his team 63 yards in five plays and took it in himself from two yards out to stretch it to 27-3 with 13:31 to go in the third. UTSA scored twice after that including an interception return by C.J. Levine.

Jordan Weeks threw for 117 yards and a touchdown for the Roadrunners (3-5, 2-2).