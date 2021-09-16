Aaron Donald turns 30, closes in on more records for Rams GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer Sep. 16, 2021 Updated: Sep. 16, 2021 9:29 p.m.
FILE- In this Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, file photo, Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) tackles Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) during an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif. As Donald, now 30, closes in on the franchise's career sacks record this week, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year says the only difference in his game with age is the recovery time necessary for minor injuries.
FILE- In this Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, file photo, Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Inglewood, Calif. Donald's first game in his 30s looked like most of his dominant performances from his 20s with the Rams.
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, file photo, Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton is hauled down by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald during the second half of an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif. As Donald, now 30, closes in on the franchise's career sacks record this week, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year says the only difference in his game with age is the recovery time necessary for minor injuries.
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — No matter how many sacks Aaron Donald racks up, he doesn't stop thinking about the quarterbacks who got away.
Donald’s first game in his 30s last Sunday looked like most of his performances from his 20s for the Los Angeles Rams. The most dominant defensive lineman of the previous seven NFL seasons harassed the Bears’ entire offense, constantly drawing double teams and altering Chicago's game plan in the Rams' season-opening 34-14 victory.