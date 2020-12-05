Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
SOUTH ALABAMA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Goncalves 37 3-9 0-0 0-4 1 2 9
West 27 1-2 0-0 1-2 1 2 2
Flowers 39 11-20 5-7 0-4 3 3 29
Locure 33 6-7 5-5 1-4 2 4 19
Pettway 20 2-5 0-0 1-2 0 5 4
Walker 28 7-12 4-6 0-1 0 2 18
Curry 8 0-0 0-0 1-3 1 0 0
Iorio 8 0-3 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Totals 200 30-58 14-18 4-20 9 18 81

Percentages: FG .517, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Goncalves 3-9, Locure 2-2, Flowers 2-8, Iorio 0-2, Walker 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (West).

Turnovers: 11 (Pettway 3, Flowers 2, Goncalves 2, West 2, Iorio, Locure).

Steals: 12 (Locure 5, Pettway 3, Flowers 2, Goncalves, West).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
AUBURN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Thor 27 3-6 2-2 1-4 4 1 10
Williams 31 5-8 1-4 0-4 4 4 13
Cambridge 23 4-11 0-2 1-2 2 1 12
Flanigan 23 5-8 0-0 1-2 3 4 14
Powell 31 7-9 5-6 0-4 9 2 26
Johnson 22 3-6 0-0 2-4 0 1 8
Moore 13 2-4 0-0 2-5 0 1 5
Akingbola 11 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Cardwell 11 0-0 0-0 1-6 1 0 0
Jones 9 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Totals 200 30-54 8-14 8-32 24 15 90

Percentages: FG .556, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 22-41, .537 (Powell 7-9, Flanigan 4-6, Cambridge 4-11, Williams 2-3, Thor 2-4, Johnson 2-5, Moore 1-2, Jones 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Akingbola, Flanigan, Moore, Williams).

Turnovers: 17 (Flanigan 3, Moore 3, Cambridge 2, Cardwell 2, Jones 2, Williams 2, Johnson, Powell, Thor).

Steals: 6 (Cambridge 2, Johnson, Moore, Thor, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

South Alabama 32 49 81
Auburn 47 43 90

