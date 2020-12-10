Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
CS BAKERSFIELD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Readus 22 2-4 0-2 3-9 1 1 4
Buckingham 20 2-6 5-5 0-3 2 2 10
Perry 37 2-6 0-0 0-1 4 0 4
Edler-Davis 26 3-6 2-2 2-3 2 1 9
McCall 26 3-7 3-4 0-0 0 2 9
Henson 20 1-6 1-2 0-3 1 1 4
Easter 16 1-6 0-0 0-1 0 3 3
Smith 12 5-7 1-2 2-5 0 1 11
Somerville 9 0-1 2-4 0-1 0 2 2
Stith 8 2-3 0-0 0-0 0 5 4
Schoemann 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Totals 200 21-52 14-21 7-26 11 18 60

Percentages: FG .404, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Buckingham 1-3, Edler-Davis 1-3, Easter 1-4, Henson 1-5, Perry 0-1, Smith 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Henson).

Turnovers: 12 (Edler-Davis 3, Perry 3, Readus 2, Buckingham, McCall, Smith, Stith).

Steals: 4 (Buckingham, Easter, Readus, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
ARIZONA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
J.Brown 16 1-3 1-2 0-0 0 3 3
Koloko 20 3-4 0-0 3-6 0 3 6
Akinjo 30 4-12 0-0 0-3 7 1 8
Baker 26 5-9 2-2 0-3 2 2 15
Terry 24 4-5 0-0 1-4 3 3 10
T.Brown 23 5-10 2-2 1-4 6 2 16
Mathurin 23 4-9 5-5 3-6 2 0 15
A.Tubelis 18 1-1 9-10 1-3 0 2 12
Lee 11 0-0 0-0 0-2 1 0 0
Gorener 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Mains 2 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
T.Tubelis 2 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Weyand 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Weitman 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-56 19-21 10-33 21 19 85

Percentages: FG .482, FT .905.

3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (T.Brown 4-8, Baker 3-7, Mathurin 2-3, Terry 2-3, A.Tubelis 1-1, Gorener 0-1, T.Tubelis 0-1, Akinjo 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Koloko 4, T.Brown).

Turnovers: 10 (Baker 3, A.Tubelis 2, Akinjo 2, Koloko, Lee, Terry).

Steals: 9 (Akinjo 3, Terry 2, A.Tubelis, Mathurin, T.Brown, Weyand).

Technical Fouls: None.

CS Bakersfield 26 34 60
Arizona 46 39 85

