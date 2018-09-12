APNewsBreak: Yanks still under threshold; Red Sox, Nats over

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees are set to achieve their goal of coming under baseball's luxury tax threshold for the first time since the penalty started in 2003.

Boston and Washington remain the only teams on track to pay the tax his year, according to Aug. 31 figures compiled by the commissioner's office for clubs and obtained by The Associated Press.

The Yankees' updated luxury tax payroll is $192.1 million, an increase from $178.8 million at the season's start. Even with possible performance bonuses of $500,000 for pitcher CC Sabathia and $125,000 for infielder Neil Walker, plus the addition of nearly $3,000 a day for each September call-up on expanded 40-man active rosters, the Yankees are set to finish below this year's $197 million threshold.

New York has paid the tax in 15 straight years, a total of $341 million.

Boston is on track to pay $11.3 million and Washington could end up paying $2.1 million.

