AP sources: Clippers get Johnson after trade with Knicks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers' tradition of making a move on draft night continued Thursday as they moved up to select Tennessee guard Keon Johnson after making a trade with the New York Knicks.
People with knowledge of the details said the Clippers sent the No. 25 pick and a future second-rounder to the Knicks to get Johnson. The trade was confirmed to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it isn't official until trade calls with the NBA. It was first reported by ESPN.