AP sources: $5M insurance payout awaits Florida's Johnson MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer Nov. 3, 2021 Updated: Nov. 3, 2021 3:47 p.m.
FILE - Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) dribbles around Tennessee guard/forward Yves Pons (35) during an NCAA college basketball game in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marshall in Gainesville, Fla.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A University of Florida basketball player who collapsed during a game last December is deciding whether to try and get medically cleared to play professionally or cash in a $5 million insurance policy.
Two people with knowledge of Keyontae Johnson’s situation told The Associated Press that the senior forward's policy went into effect in July 2020, five months before he crashed face-first onto the court at Florida State. Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of privacy concerns.