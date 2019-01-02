AP source: Tulowitzki agrees to 1-year deal with Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press the New York Yankees have agreed to a one-year contract with shortstop Troy Tulowitzki for the major league minimum $555,000.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement, first reported by ESPN, is subject to a successful physical.

Tulowitzki idolized retired Yankees captain Derek Jeter and has worn No. 2 in his honor. He could take over at shortstop while Didi Gregorius recovers from Tommy John surgery last October.

A five-time All-Star who turned 34 in October, Tulowitzki has not played in the major leagues since July 2017 and was released by the Toronto Blue Jays last month. He was limited to 66 games in 2017 because of a hamstring and right ankle injury. The ankle required surgery last spring and he missed the entire season.

New York also has been talking with Manny Machado, one of the top available free agents.

