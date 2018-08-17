AP source: No deal for Browns, Dez Bryant but talks continue

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says free agent Dez Bryant concluded his visit with the Browns without agreeing to a contract, but "conversations continue."

The person spoke Friday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks.

The former star receiver for the Cowboys and his agent met with Cleveland officials for the second straight day.

One of the NFL's top receivers the past eight seasons, Bryant was cut by Dallas in April. The Browns, despite coming off a 0-16 season, are intriguing to Bryant.

Cleveland has significantly upgraded its talent. If Bryant signs, the Browns would have three Pro Bowlers — Bryant, Jarvis Landry and Josh Gordon — on their roster. Gordon is away from the team to deal with health issues.

