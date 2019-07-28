AP source: Mets close to acquiring Stroman from Blue Jays

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says the New York Mets are close to completing a trade to acquire All-Star pitcher Marcus Stroman from the Toronto Blue Jays.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the swap had not been finalized.

A 28-year-old right-hander and a first-time All-Star this season, Stroman is 6-11 in 21 starts despite a 2.96 ERA that is fifth-best in the American League. He has a $7.4 million salary and is not eligible for free agency until after the 2020 season.

The 5-foot-7 Stroman is 47-45 with a 3.76 ERA in six big league seasons. He grew up on Long Island about 50 miles from Citi Field.

New York (50-55) is six games back in the NL wild-card race, with six teams ahead for the two spots. With the trade deadline approaching Wednesday, this deal might lead to the Mets selling off a starter from their current rotation, which includes NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Jason Vargas, Zack Wheeler and Steven Matz.

AP freelance writer Ian Harrison in Toronto contributed to this report.

