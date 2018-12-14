AP source: McCann agrees to 1-year contract with White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the situation says catcher James McCann has agreed to a $2.5 million, one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox.

The 28-year-old McCann hit .220 with eight homers and 39 RBIs in 118 games last season with Detroit. The person spoke Friday on condition of anonymity because the contract is pending a physical.

Yahoo Sports first reported the agreement.

McCann was selected by the White Sox in the 31st round of the 2008 draft, but he decided to go to the University of Arkansas instead. He then was drafted by the Tigers in the second round in 2011.

McCann made his major league debut in September 2014 and spent his first five seasons with Detroit, batting .240 with 40 homers and 177 RBIs in 452 games.

The rebuilding Tigers didn't offer him a contract for the 2019 season, making him a free agent.

___

