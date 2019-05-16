AP source: Liz Cambage traded from Dallas to Las Vegas

A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press the Dallas Wings have traded Liz Cambage to Las Vegas for Moriah Jefferson, Isabelle Harrison and the Aces' first two picks in 2020.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal hasn't been announced.

Cambage finished second behind Breanna Stewart in WNBA MVP balloting last year. The 6-foot-8 Australian said in January she no longer wanted to play in Dallas. After initially saying she would go only to Los Angeles, Cambage changed her mind and accepted this deal.

The 27-year-old center set a league record last season by scoring 53 points against New York. She averaged 23 points and 9.7 rebounds.

The move gives the Aces a formidable frontcourt by pairing Cambage with rookie of the year A'ja Wilson.

