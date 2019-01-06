https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/AP-source-Britton-Yankees-agree-to-39M-3-year-13511504.php
AP source: Britton, Yankees agree to $39M, 3-year contract
NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that reliever Zach Britton and the New York Yankees have agreed to a $39 million, three-year contract.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.
Britton, a 31-year-old left-hander, was acquired by the Yankees from Baltimore on July 24 and served as a setup man along with Dellin Betances for Aroldis Chapman.
