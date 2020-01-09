AP Sportlight

Jan. 10

1920 — Newsy Lalonde scores six goals to help the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto St. Pats 14-7 at Montreal's Mount Royal Arena. The 21 goals are an NHL record that is not matched for 65 years.

1931 — The Philadelphia Quakers defeat the Montreal Maroons 4-3 in overtime to end their 15-game losing streak. The streak isn't broken until the first-year Washington Capitals lose 17 straight in 1974-75.

1960 — Don Simmons of the Boston Bruins becomes the second NHL goalie to regularly wear a mask. He makes 37 saves in a 4-0 win against the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs.

1980 — Goaltender Jim Stewart, playing in his first and only game with the Boston Bruins, gives up three goals in the first four minutes and five in the first period. He's replaced and never plays in the NHL again.

1982 — Joe Montana's third touchdown pass of the game, a 6-yarder to Dwight Clark, with 51 seconds remaining, lifts the San Francisco 49ers to 28-27 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC title game.

1985 — Seattle's Lenny Wilkens becomes the first to coach in 1,000 NBA games when the SuperSonics beat the Golden State Warriors 89-86.

1998 — Michelle Kwan receives eight perfect 6.0s out of nine marks for artistry in the free skate to win her second U.S. championship in three years.

2002 — Todd Eldredge wins his sixth U.S. Figure Skating Championships title. After skipping two seasons of competition, Eldredge edges defending champion Tim Goebel.

2004 — Michelle Kwan wins her seventh straight title and eighth overall at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

2008 — Alex Ovechkin signs a $124 million, 13-year contract extension with the Washington Capitals, the NHL’s first $100 million deal.

2009 — Arizona, the lone NFC team not to make it to a conference championship game since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970, gets to host its' first NFC title game after a 33-13 win at Carolina.

2010 — Karlos Dansby's 17-yard fumble return for a touchdown in overtime gives the Arizona Cardinals a 51-45 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFL’s highest-scoring playoff game.

2011 — Top-ranked Auburn beats No. 2 Oregon 22-19 in the BCS title game. Wes Byrum's 19-yard field goal with no time left — his sixth career game-winning field goal — completes a 14-0 season.

2015 — North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz runs 5 yards for the winning touchdown about a minute after Tre Roberson's 58-yard run puts Illinois State ahead. The Bison became the first team to win four straight FCS championships with a 29-27 victory.

2016 — Blair Walsh's 27-yard field goal try into the frigid wind for Minnesota hooks left with 22 seconds remaining, handing the Seattle Seahawks a 10-9 victory over the Vikings in their wild-card round playoff game in below-zero weather.

2016 — Alex Ovechkin scores his 500th and 501st goals to become the 43rd NHL player to reach the milestone and the Washington Capitals beat the Ottawa Senators 7-1.

2017 — FIFA expands the World Cup to 48 teams, adding 16 extra nations to the 2026 tournament. There will be 16 three-team groups, with the top two advancing to a round of 32.

2018 — Canada's Mikael Kingsbury wins his 12th straight World Cup freestyle skiing moguls event and sets a record with his 47th career victory. Kingsbury's win pushes him past Americans Hannah Kearney and Donna Weinbrecht for the record.