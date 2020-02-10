AP Source: Red Sox will send Betts, Price to Dodgers

BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox have again agreed to send 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts and pitcher David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a reworked deal, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The Red Sox will receive Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo and prospects Jeter Downs and Connor Wong, the person told the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal still needed the approval of Major League Baseball. Boston was to send cash to the Dodgers to offset Price's salary, reportedly half of the $96 million still owed to the 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner.

A three-team deal that would have sent Dodgers pitcher Kenta Maeda to the Twins for pitcher Brusdar Graterol and then flipped Graterol to the Red Sox fell apart last week when Boston balked at Graterol's medical records. Los Angeles and Minnesota completed a separate deal on Sunday night, a person familiar with that deal told the AP.