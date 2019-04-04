AP Source: Pelicans begin interviews for GM post

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A person familiar with the process says the New Orleans Pelicans have begun interviewing candidates to become the club's new general manager.

The person says the list of candidates includes current Pelicans interim general manager Danny Ferry, as well as former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin, Golden State assistant GM Larry Harris, Brooklyn Nets assistant GM Trajan Langon, Houston Rockets assistant GM Gersson Rosas and interim Washington president of basketball operations Tommy Sheppard.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club has not announced any candidates to fill the job that opened when ninth-year GM Dell Demps was fired amid the fallout from All-Star Anthony Davis' trade request.

New Orleans' next GM is expected to oversee a Davis trade as early as this offseason, and also could decide the fate of coach Alvin Gentry.

The Pelicans' record is 32-47, and they will miss the playoffs for the third time in four years.

