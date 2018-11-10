AP Source: Jimmy Butler going to 76ers from Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler (23) battles for position against Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.

Jimmy Butler is headed to Philadelphia, ending the weeks-long saga of him wanting out of Minnesota.

A person with knowledge of the situation says Butler is being traded to the 76ers in a package that will send Dario Saric and Robert Covington to the Timberwolves. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the trade had not yet been announced by either team and was still pending NBA approval.

The Athletic first reported the agreement.

The trade will give Philadelphia a star trio, with Butler joining Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Butler told the Timberwolves in September he wanted to be traded, and it took weeks for the team to find a deal it would accept. Butler averaged 21.3 points in 10 games for Minnesota this season.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports