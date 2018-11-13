AP Source: Former Browns coach Jackson returning to Bengals

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the hiring says fired Browns coach Hue Jackson will rejoin Marvin Lewis' staff in Cincinnati.

Jackson, who was dismissed by Cleveland on Oct. 29 after going 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons, will take an unspecified position with the Bengals, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday night because the team has not announced the move.

Jackson was Lewis' offensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015 before he was hired by Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam. Jackson also worked in Cincinnati as a defensive assistant and wide receivers coach.

Lewis fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin on Monday, a day after a 51-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Jackson was brought back for a third season in Cleveland despite going 1-31 in his first two. However, the team continued to struggle and Jackson had issues with offensive coordinator Todd Haley, who was also let go.

