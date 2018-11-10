AP Source: Bryant has torn Achilles

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says medical examinations and imaging have confirmed that Saints receiver Dez Bryant has a torn Achilles, ending his season before it had begun.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the Saints have not announced details of the veteran receiver's medical exam or updated Friday's injury report. Bryant was listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Cincinnati with an ankle injury. But the receiver made it clear on social media that he'd had a significant setback, calling his path to recovery the "ultimate test."

Bryant became a free agent in April after eight seasons with Dallas. He'd been looking for a new team until signing with New Orleans on Wednesday. He was injured during just his second practice.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL