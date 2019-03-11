AP Source: 49ers agree to $54M deal with LB Kwon Alexander

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to sign linebacker Kwon Alexander to a four-year contract worth $54 million.

A person familiar with the contract said the sides came to an agreement Monday, soon after teams were allowed to contact pending unrestricted free agents. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be finalized until the new league year starts Wednesday.

Alexander entered the league as a fourth-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2015 and made the Pro Bowl his third season. But he tore the ACL in his left knee last October and played just six games. That didn't stop San Francisco from rewarding him with the richest deal ever for an inside linebacker.

