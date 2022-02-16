Skip to main content
Sports

AP PHOTOS: US, Canada hockey lose on Day 12 at Olympics

Switzerland goalkeeper Andrea Braendli waits to walk out on to the ice ahead of the women's bronze medal hockey game against Finland at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Beijing.
Switzerland goalkeeper Andrea Braendli waits to walk out on to the ice ahead of the women's bronze medal hockey game against Finland at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Beijing.Petr David Josek/AP

BEIJING (AP) — Whether it's on the ice, in the air or on the slopes at the Winter Olympics, Associated Press photographers are there to capture every moment, from the thrilling to the heartbreaking to the whimsical.

Check out the best of the action from day 12 of the Olympics.

