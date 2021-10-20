AFC Expanded Individual Leaders

Week 6 LEADING SCORERS SCORING, NONKICKERS TD Rus Rec Ret X2 Pts Henry, Ten 10 10 0 0 1 62 Ekeler, LAC 7 4 3 0 1 44 Williams, LAC 6 0 6 0 1 38 Hunt, Cle 5 5 0 0 1 32 Knox, Buf 5 0 5 0 1 32 Brown, Bal 5 0 5 0 0 30 Chase, Cin 5 0 5 0 0 30 Hill, KC 5 0 5 0 0 30 J.Robinson, Jac 5 5 0 0 0 30 Taylor, Ind 5 4 1 0 0 30 Chubb, Cle 4 4 0 0 0 24 Harris, Pit 4 2 2 0 0 24 Jacobs, Las 4 4 0 0 0 24 Kelce, KC 4 0 4 0 0 24 Mixon, Cin 4 3 1 0 0 24 Moss, Buf 4 3 1 0 0 24 Murray, Bal 4 4 0 0 0 24 Sanders, Buf 4 0 4 0 0 24 Williams, KC 4 4 0 0 0 24 Andrews, Bal 3 0 3 0 2 22 Agnew, Jac 3 0 0 1 0 18 Alie-Cox, Ind 3 0 3 0 0 18 C.Davis, NYJ 3 0 3 0 0 18 Fant, Den 3 0 3 0 0 18 Harris, NE 3 3 0 0 0 18 Henry, NE 3 0 3 0 0 18 D.Johnson, Pit 3 0 3 0 0 18 Jones, Jac 3 0 3 0 0 18 Pascal, Ind 3 0 3 0 0 18 T.Patrick, Den 3 0 3 0 0 18 Uzomah, Cin 3 0 3 0 0 18 Waddle, Mia 3 0 3 0 0 18 ___ LEADING SCORERS SCORING, KICKERS PAT FG Lg Pts Bass, Buf 21\/21 14\/15 52 63 Tucker, Bal 13\/13 13\/14 66 52 Folk, NE 9\/11 14\/15 52 51 Carlson, Las 13\/14 12\/14 55 49 McManus, Den 12\/12 12\/12 47 48 Bullock, Ten 14\/15 11\/13 46 47 Boswell, Pit 12\/12 11\/12 56 45 McLaughlin, Cle 15\/15 9\/9 57 42 Butker, KC 23\/23 6\/6 54 41 Blankenship, Ind 7\/8 11\/14 48 40 McPherson, Cin 17\/17 7\/10 53 38 Sanders, Mia 10\/10 7\/9 50 31 Vizcaino, LAC 10\/15 6\/7 46 28 Slye, SF 8\/9 5\/6 53 23 Ammendola, NYJ 3\/4 6\/7 49 21 Wright, Jac 6\/7 3\/4 54 15 ___ LEADING PASSERS Pct Avg Pct Pct Rating Att Comp Comp Yds Gain TD TD Long Int Int Points Burrow, Cin 174 123 70.7 1540 8.85 14 8.0 70t 7 4.0 107.9 Allen, Buf 230 149 64.8 1723 7.49 15 6.5 61 3 1.3 103.6 Mahomes, KC 242 167 69.0 1887 7.8 18 7.4 75t 8 3.3 103.1 Wentz, Ind 193 124 64.2 1545 8.01 9 4.7 76t 1 0.5 102.4 Bridgewater, Den 198 139 70.2 1514 7.65 10 5.1 55 4 2.0 100.9 Jackson, Bal 194 131 67.5 1686 8.69 9 4.6 49t 5 2.6 99.3 Herbert, LAC 246 161 65.4 1771 7.2 14 5.7 72t 4 1.6 98.8 Mayfield, Cle 173 116 67.1 1474 8.52 6 3.5 71t 3 1.7 97.8 Carr, Las 232 149 64.2 1946 8.39 10 4.3 61t 4 1.7 97.7 M.Jones, NE 211 150 71.1 1472 6.98 7 3.3 75t 6 2.8 89.6 Tannehill, Ten 202 128 63.4 1467 7.26 6 3.0 51 4 2.0 86.8 Roethlisberger, Pit 235 153 65.1 1515 6.45 7 3.0 59 4 1.7 86.0 Brissett, Mia 159 104 65.4 883 5.55 4 2.5 42 2 1.3 82.9 Lawrence, Jac 216 129 59.7 1465 6.78 7 3.2 58 8 3.7 75.5 Mills, Hou 139 88 63.3 912 6.56 5 3.6 67t 7 5.0 73.2 Z.Wilson, NYJ 171 98 57.3 1117 6.53 4 2.3 54 9 5.3 62.9 ___ LEADING PASS RECEIVERS RECEPTIONS No Yds Avg Long TD Hill, KC 46 592 12.9 75t 5 Cooks, Hou 40 481 12.0 52 1 Allen, LAC 39 419 10.7 42 1 Kelce, KC 38 468 12.3 46t 4 Diggs, Buf 37 463 12.5 61 2 Waddle, Mia 37 301 8.1 36 3 Meyers, NE 36 346 9.6 27 0 Andrews, Bal 34 468 13.8 41 3 Harris, Pit 34 244 7.2 25t 2 D.Johnson, Pit 34 376 11.1 50t 3 Beasley, Buf 33 303 9.2 29t 1 Sutton, Den 33 471 14.3 55 2 Waller, Las 33 378 11.5 33 2 Williams, LAC 33 498 15.1 72t 6 Brown, Bal 32 486 15.2 49t 5 Pittman, Ind 31 403 13.0 42t 1 Renfrow, Las 31 341 11.0 27 2 ___ YARDS Yds No Avg Long TD Hill, KC 592 46 12.9 75t 5 Chase, Cin 553 27 20.5 70t 5 Williams, LAC 498 33 15.1 72t 6 Brown, Bal 486 32 15.2 49t 5 Cooks, Hou 481 40 12.0 52 1 Sutton, Den 471 33 14.3 55 2 Andrews, Bal 468 34 13.8 41 3 Kelce, KC 468 38 12.3 46t 4 Diggs, Buf 463 37 12.5 61 2 Ruggs, Las 445 20 22.3 61t 2 Allen, LAC 419 39 10.7 42 1 Sanders, Buf 413 24 17.2 41 4 Pittman, Ind 403 31 13.0 42t 1 Waller, Las 378 33 11.5 33 2 D.Johnson, Pit 376 34 11.1 50t 3 Claypool, Pit 358 22 16.3 59 1 ___ LEADING RUSHERS Att Yards Avg Long TD Henry, Ten 162 783 4.8 76t 10 Chubb, Cle 90 523 5.8 52t 4 Mixon, Cin 111 480 4.3 27 3 Taylor, Ind 87 472 5.4 83 4 J.Robinson, Jac 84 460 5.5 58 5 Jackson, Bal 64 392 6.1 31 2 Harris, Pit 102 388 3.8 20 2 Hunt, Cle 69 361 5.2 33 5 Ekeler, LAC 73 356 4.9 20 4 Gordon, Den 70 332 4.7 70t 2 Harris, NE 81 331 4.1 35 3 Singletary, Buf 60 311 5.2 46t 1 Edwards-Helaire, KC 65 304 4.7 17 0 J.Williams, Den 65 300 4.6 49 1 Ingram, Hou 86 285 3.3 24 1 Allen, Buf 44 214 4.9 22 2 ___ TOTAL YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE Total Rush Rec Henry, Ten 921 783 138 Taylor, Ind 682 472 210 Hill, KC 637 45 592 Harris, Pit 632 388 244 Ekeler, LAC 598 356 242 J.Robinson, Jac 576 460 116 Mixon, Cin 570 480 90 Chubb, Cle 558 523 35 Chase, Cin 551 -2 553 Hunt, Cle 522 361 161 Williams, LAC 498 0 498 Brown, Bal 491 5 486 Cooks, Hou 486 5 481 Sutton, Den 471 0 471 Andrews, Bal 468 0 468 Kelce, KC 468 0 468 Diggs, Buf 463 0 463 Ruggs, Las 454 9 445 Gordon, Den 451 332 119 Sanders, Buf 420 7 413 Allen, LAC 419 0 419 Pittman, Ind 411 8 403 D.Johnson, Pit 401 25 376 Jackson, Bal 392 392 0 J.Williams, Den 390 300 90 Harris, NE 384 331 53 Claypool, Pit 380 22 358 Waller, Las 378 0 378 Edwards-Helaire, KC 365 304 61 Singletary, Buf 349 311 38 Meyers, NE 346 0 346 T.Patrick, Den 344 0 344 Jones, Jac 343 0 343 Gesicki, Mia 342 0 342 Renfrow, Las 341 0 341 Shenault, Jac 326 20 306 Moss, Buf 317 208 109 Gaskin, Mia 312 176 136 Bourne, NE 310 28 282 Beasley, Buf 303 0 303 Edwards, Las 303 0 303 Waddle, Mia 303 2 301 ___ LEADING PUNTERS Ret In Net No Yds Lg Avg TB Blk Ret Yds 20 Avg Cole, Las 27 1430 71 53.0 3 0 13 179 12 44.1 Bailey, NE 21 1008 68 48.0 3 2 9 70 9 41.8 Long, LAC 19 908 69 47.8 1 0 12 129 7 39.9 Morstead, NYJ 17 807 59 47.5 0 0 7 79 6 42.8 Cooke, Jac 26 1228 64 47.2 0 0 9 82 9 44.1 Koch, Bal 22 1030 57 46.8 1 0 10 86 8 42.0 Sanchez, Ind 21 976 57 46.5 0 0 11 82 8 42.6 Huber, Cin 25 1147 61 45.9 3 0 7 60 10 41.0 Johnston, Hou 29 1304 61 45.0 1 0 14 87 13 41.3 Harvin, Pit 25 1122 63 44.9 1 0 11 91 11 40.4 Martin, Den 27 1211 68 44.9 2 0 7 73 15 40.7 Haack, Buf 16 715 60 44.7 3 1 6 10 5 40.3 Gillan, Cle 17 733 54 43.1 1 0 9 57 5 38.6 Palardy, Mia 26 1108 61 42.6 3 0 10 61 10 38.7 ___ PUNT RETURN LEADERS No Yards Avg Long TD Duvernay, Bal 14 233 16.6 42 0 Rogers, Ten 10 120 12.0 22 0 Spencer, Den 10 108 10.8 25 0 Olszewski, NE 10 103 10.3 23 0 Felton, Cle 20 200 10.0 24 0 McCloud, Pit 10 83 8.3 15 0 McKenzie, Buf 13 97 7.5 20 0 Renfrow, Las 11 81 7.4 17 0 Phillips, Cin 12 88 7.3 16 0 Hines, Ind 8 44 5.5 13 0 Roberts, Hou 8 33 4.1 11 0 ___ KICKOFF RETURN LEADERS No YARDS Avg Long TD Agnew, Jac 11 305 27.7 102t 1 McKenzie, Buf 9 244 27.1 75 0 McCloud, Pit 13 321 24.7 40 0 Pringle, KC 14 344 24.6 33 0 B.Wilson, Cin 10 238 23.8 44 0 Schwartz, Cle 8 189 23.6 35 0 Roberts, Hou 18 386 21.4 38 0 Spencer, Den 8 142 17.8 23 0 ___ INTERCEPTION LEADERS Int Yds Long TD L.Wilson, Cin 4 31 18 0 Hyde, Buf 3 37 26t 1 Byard, Ten 3 28 16 0 Mathieu, KC 2 50 34t 1 Reid, Hou 2 45 24 0 Poyer, Buf 2 43 26 0 L.Johnson, Hou 2 32 32 0 Samuel, LAC 2 26 26 0 White, LAC 2 22 22 0 Leonard, Ind 2 8 4 0 Jackson, NE 2 1 1 0 Averett, Bal 2 0 0 0 Roberts, Mia 1 85 85t 1 Sterns, Den 1 46 46 0 Awuzie, Cin 1 42 42 0 Moehrig, Las 1 35 35 0 Simmons, Den 1 35 35 0 Moore, Ind 1 32 32 0 Dugger, NE 1 29 29 0 J.Johnson, Buf 1 25 25 0 Wingard, Jac 1 23 23 0 McCourty, NE 1 22 22 0 Hargreaves, Hou 1 18 18 0 Edmunds, Pit 1 15 15 0 James, LAC 1 15 15 0 Matakevich, Buf 1 15 15 0 Mullen, Las 1 15 15 0 Wallace, Buf 1 14 14 0 Fulton, Ten 1 13 13 0 Rodgers, Ind 1 12 12 0 Lawson, Jac 1 11 11 0 Jackson, Den 1 7 7 0 Abram, Las 1 6 6 0 Edmunds, Buf 1 4 4 0 Rousseau, Buf 1 3 3 0 Howard, Mia 1 1 1 0 Kirksey, Hou 1 1 1 0 Phillips, NE 1 1 1 0 Elliott, Bal 1 0 0 0 Facyson, Las 1 0 0 0 Gilman, LAC 1 0 0 0 Hughes, KC 1 0 0 0 J.Jones, NE 1 0 0 0 Pierre, Pit 1 0 0 0 Smith, Cle 1 0 0 0 Surtain, Den 1 0 0 0 Wharton, KC 1 0 0 0 Williams, Cle 1 0 0 0 Willis, Ind 1 0 0 0 Young, Bal 1 0 0 0 ___ LEADERS IN SACKS Sacks Garrett, Cle 8.0 T.Watt, Pit 7.0 Judon, NE 6.5 Landry, Ten 6.5 Hendrickson, Cin 5.5 Crosby, Las 5.0 Miller, Den 4.5 Greenard, Hou 4.0 Bosa, LAC 3.5 Quinn.Williams, NYJ 3.5 Clowney, Cle 3.0 Danna, KC 3.0 Franklin-Myers, NYJ 3.0 B.Hill, Cin 3.0 Mercilus, Hou 3.0 Oweh, Bal 3.0 Rousseau, Buf 3.0 Uche, NE 3.0 Wilkins, Mia 3.0 Adeniyi, Ten 2.5 J.Allen, Jac 2.5 Ogbah, Mia 2.5 Simmons, Ten 2.5 Thomas, Las 2.5 Bowser, Bal 2.0 Buckner, Ind 2.0 Bush, Pit 2.0 Fackrell, LAC 2.0 Gotsis, Jac 2.0 Heyward, Pit 2.0 Houston, Bal 2.0 Huff, NYJ 2.0 Jefferson, Las 2.0 Johnson, Den 2.0 Br.Jones, Mia 2.0 Jones, KC 2.0 Lotulelei, Buf 2.0 Muhammad, Ind 2.0 Ngakoue, Las 2.0 Philon, Las 2.0 Reed, Den 2.0 Sterns, Den 2.0 Turay, Ind 2.0 Young, Bal 2.0 ___