Week 11

LEADING SCORERS
SCORING, NONKICKERS TD Rus Rec Ret X2 Pts
Hill, KC 10 1 9 0 0 60
Newton, NE 9 9 0 0 1 56
Claypool, Pit 9 2 7 0 0 54
Henry, Ten 8 8 0 0 0 48
Jacobs, Las 8 8 0 0 0 48
J.Robinson, Jac 7 5 2 0 1 44
Hunt, Cle 7 3 4 0 0 42
J.Smith, Ten 7 1 6 0 0 42
Allen, Buf 6 5 1 0 0 36
A.Brown, Ten 6 0 6 0 0 36
Burkhead, NE 6 3 3 0 0 36
Fuller, Hou 6 0 6 0 0 36
Hines, Ind 6 2 4 0 0 36
Kelce, KC 6 0 6 0 0 36
Smith-Schuster, Pit 5 0 5 0 1 32
Agholor, Las 5 0 5 0 0 30
Allen, LAC 5 0 5 0 0 30
Andrews, Bal 5 0 5 0 0 30
Chubb, Cle 5 5 0 0 0 30
Cole, Jac 5 0 4 1 0 30
Conner, Pit 5 5 0 0 0 30
Gordon, Den 5 4 1 0 0 30
Williams, Mia 4 0 4 0 2 28
Beckham, Cle 4 1 3 0 0 24
Bernard, Cin 4 2 2 0 0 24
Chark, Jac 4 0 4 0 0 24
Diggs, Buf 4 0 4 0 0 24
Higgins, Cin 4 0 4 0 0 24
J.Howard, Mia 4 4 0 0 0 24
Da.Johnson, Hou 4 3 1 0 0 24
Johnson, Pit 4 0 4 0 0 24
Mixon, Cin 4 3 1 0 0 24
Moss, Buf 4 3 1 0 0 24
Taylor, Ind 4 4 0 0 0 24
Waller, Las 4 0 4 0 0 24

LEADING SCORERS
SCORING, KICKERS PAT FG Lg Pts
Carlson, Las 27/28 20/22 54 87
Bass, Buf 29/30 19/25 58 86
Sanders, Mia 23/23 20/21 56 83
Blankenship, Ind 23/25 19/21 44 80
Bullock, Cin 21/21 19/21 55 78
Tucker, Bal 28/28 16/17 55 76
Butker, KC 27/33 15/17 58 72
McManus, Den 16/17 18/19 56 70
Boswell, Pit 27/30 14/14 59 69
Badgley, LAC 22/24 14/19 53 64
Fairbairn, Hou 20/21 14/17 54 62
Folk, NE 16/18 15/17 51 61
Gostkowski, Ten 25/27 12/20 55 61
Parkey, Cle 23/24 11/12 46 56
Ficken, NYJ 6/6 9/10 54 33
Lambo, Jac 8/10 5/5 59 23

LEADING PASSERS
Pct Avg Pct Pct Rating
Att Comp Comp Yds Gain TD TD Long Int Int Points
Mahomes, KC 329 220 66.9 2687 8.17 25 7.6 54t 1 0.3 115.9
Carr, Las 283 196 69.3 2156 7.62 16 5.7 72t 2 0.7 107.4
Watson, Hou 301 205 68.1 2539 8.44 18 6.0 77t 5 1.7 107.0
Tannehill, Ten 281 182 64.8 2128 7.57 20 7.1 73t 3 1.1 106.9
Allen, Buf 364 249 68.4 2871 7.89 21 5.8 49 7 1.9 103.2
Roethlisberger, Pit 334 223 66.8 2267 6.79 22 6.6 84t 4 1.2 103.0
Herbert, LAC 301 201 66.8 2333 7.75 19 6.3 72t 6 2.0 102.8
Jackson, Bal 247 158 64.0 1762 7.13 14 5.7 47 5 2.0 95.6
Fitzpatrick, Mia 197 138 70.1 1535 7.79 10 5.1 70 7 3.6 95.0
Minshew, Jac 267 176 65.9 1855 6.95 13 4.9 51 5 1.9 94.4
Rivers, Ind 313 215 68.7 2395 7.65 11 3.5 55 7 2.2 93.6
Mayfield, Cle 243 149 61.3 1646 6.77 15 6.2 43t 7 2.9 90.0
Burrow, Cin 370 242 65.4 2485 6.72 12 3.2 67 5 1.4 89.8
Newton, NE 208 143 68.8 1535 7.38 3 1.4 49 7 3.4 80.9
Lock, Den 238 131 55.0 1497 6.29 7 2.9 43 10 4.2 66.5
Darnold, NYJ 191 112 58.6 1045 5.47 3 1.6 69t 6 3.1 65.9

LEADING PASS RECEIVERS
RECEPTIONS No Yds Avg Long TD
Diggs, Buf 73 906 12.4 49 4
Allen, LAC 65 690 10.6 28 5
Boyd, Cin 60 625 10.4 25 3
Kelce, KC 58 769 13.3 45 6
Beasley, Buf 55 642 11.7 29 3
Smith-Schuster, Pit 54 516 9.6 31t 5
Waller, Las 53 431 8.1 24 4
Hill, KC 44 650 14.8 54t 9
Cooks, Hou 43 549 12.8 57t 3
Fuller, Hou 41 628 15.3 77t 6
Higgins, Cin 40 603 15.1 67 4
Parker, Mia 38 462 12.2 28 3
Chark, Jac 37 493 13.3 73t 4
Henry, LAC 37 387 10.5 33 2
Johnson, Pit 37 426 11.5 46 4
Cobb, Hou 36 434 12.1 34 2
Landry, Cle 36 448 12.4 32 0

YARDS Yds No Avg Long TD
Diggs, Buf 906 73 12.4 49 4
Kelce, KC 769 58 13.3 45 6
Allen, LAC 690 65 10.6 28 5
Hill, KC 650 44 14.8 54t 9
Beasley, Buf 642 55 11.7 29 3
Fuller, Hou 628 41 15.3 77t 6
Boyd, Cin 625 60 10.4 25 3
Higgins, Cin 603 40 15.1 67 4
Jeudy, Den 552 34 16.2 48t 2
Cooks, Hou 549 43 12.8 57t 3
Smith-Schuster, Pit 516 54 9.6 31t 5
Claypool, Pit 500 35 14.3 84t 7
Chark, Jac 493 37 13.3 73t 4
A.Brown, Ten 478 32 14.9 73t 6
Parker, Mia 462 38 12.2 28 3
Landry, Cle 448 36 12.4 32 0

LEADING RUSHERS
Att Yards Avg Long TD
Henry, Ten 201 946 4.7 94t 8
Jacobs, Las 182 700 3.8 24 8
J.Robinson, Jac 155 689 4.4 39 5
Hunt, Cle 134 633 4.7 33 3
Edwards-Helaire, KC 126 586 4.7 31 2
Conner, Pit 132 556 4.2 59 5
Jackson, Bal 90 524 5.8 50t 3
Harris, NE 85 471 5.5 41 1
Chubb, Cle 76 461 6.1 59 5
Gordon, Den 107 439 4.1 43t 4
Mixon, Cin 119 428 3.6 34t 3
Taylor, Ind 113 428 3.8 21 4
Da.Johnson, Hou 103 408 4.0 29 3
Singletary, Buf 99 401 4.1 18 1
Gaskin, Mia 100 387 3.9 21 2
Gore, NYJ 108 386 3.6 15 0

TOTAL YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE
Total Rush Rec
Henry, Ten 1033 946 87
J.Robinson, Jac 917 689 228
Diggs, Buf 906 0 906
Jacobs, Las 849 700 149
Edwards-Helaire, KC 810 586 224
Hunt, Cle 774 633 141
Kelce, KC 769 0 769
Hill, KC 712 62 650
Conner, Pit 691 556 135
Allen, LAC 690 0 690
Boyd, Cin 663 38 625
Beasley, Buf 642 0 642
Higgins, Cin 631 28 603
Taylor, Ind 631 428 203
Fuller, Hou 628 0 628
Singletary, Buf 588 401 187
Gaskin, Mia 585 387 198
Da.Johnson, Hou 569 408 161
Mixon, Cin 566 428 138
Jeudy, Den 552 0 552
Cooks, Hou 549 0 549
Gordon, Den 526 439 87
Jackson, Bal 524 524 0
Claypool, Pit 522 22 500
Smith-Schuster, Pit 516 0 516
Harris, NE 497 471 26
Chark, Jac 493 0 493
A.Brown, Ten 478 0 478
Chubb, Cle 478 461 17
Parker, Mia 462 0 462
Burkhead, NE 454 267 187
Kelley, LAC 454 313 141
Landry, Cle 452 4 448
Patrick, Den 444 0 444
Hines, Ind 442 177 265
Johnson, Pit 439 13 426
C.Davis, Ten 436 0 436
Cobb, Hou 434 0 434
Gore, NYJ 434 386 48
M.Brown, Bal 432 1 431
Williams, LAC 432 1 431

LEADING PUNTERS
Ret In Net
No Yds Lg Avg TB Blk Ret Yds 20 Avg
Bojorquez, Buf 25 1228 72 49.1 4 0 11 105 10 41.7
Anger, Hou 33 1593 67 48.3 5 0 12 79 12 42.8
Martin, Den 35 1677 69 47.9 2 1 18 168 11 42.0
Sanchez, Ind 24 1139 60 47.5 3 1 10 52 12 42.8
Townsend, KC 27 1273 67 47.1 6 0 6 74 10 40.0
Bailey, NE 24 1124 64 46.8 1 0 4 17 15 45.3
Huber, Cin 38 1779 70 46.8 6 0 15 112 10 40.7
Long, LAC 34 1565 63 46.0 1 2 23 275 8 37.4
Cooke, Jac 31 1416 63 45.7 2 0 9 51 14 42.7
Koch, Bal 34 1547 59 45.5 1 0 13 65 16 43.0
Mann, NYJ 46 2075 60 45.1 3 0 23 271 9 37.9
Haack, Mia 36 1609 63 44.7 1 0 9 46 17 42.9
Gillan, Cle 28 1248 59 44.6 1 0 18 171 9 37.8
Cole, Las 23 1005 61 43.7 0 0 7 78 10 40.3

PUNT RETURN LEADERS
No Yards Avg Long TD
McCloud, Pit 14 210 15.0 57 0
Grant, Mia 20 294 14.7 88t 1
Roberts, Buf 16 191 11.9 38 0
Hines, Ind 17 151 8.9 21 0
Erickson, Cin 12 106 8.8 22 0
Proche, Bal 18 159 8.8 17 0
Raymond, Ten 17 143 8.4 40 0

KICKOFF RETURN LEADERS
No YARDS Avg Long TD
Rodgers, Ind 18 537 29.8 101t 1
Roberts, Buf 20 581 29.1 60 0
McCloud, Pit 15 363 24.2 49 0
Olszewski, NE 16 385 24.1 33 0
B.Wilson, Cin 18 433 24.1 49 0
Reed, LAC 16 359 22.4 46 0
Peoples-Jones, Cle 16 338 21.1 33 0
Raymond, Ten 15 275 18.3 30 0

INTERCEPTION LEADERS
Int Yds Long TD
Jackson, NE 6 55 30 0
X.Howard, Mia 5 58 29 0
Heath, Las 3 89 47 0
Simmons, Den 3 83 46 0
Desir, NYJ 3 58 35t 1
Peters, Bal 3 17 12 0
Butler, Ten 2 97 68 0
D.McCourty, NE 2 62 43t 1
Sorensen, KC 2 54 50t 1
Carrie, Ind 2 47 47t 1
Moore, Ind 2 45 29t 1
X.Rhodes, Ind 2 44 44t 1
Mathieu, KC 2 43 25t 1
Fitzpatrick, Pit 2 40 33t 1
Sneed, KC 2 39 39 0
Blackmon, Ind 2 19 15 0
Poole, NYJ 2 15 13 0
Poyer, Buf 2 14 14 0
Goodson, Cle 2 7 7 0
Hooker, Ten 2 3 3 0
Nelson, Pit 2 3 3 0
S.Jones, Jac 2 1 1 0
Bates, Cin 2 0 0 0
Callahan, Den 2 0 0 0
L.Wilson, Cin 2 0 0 0
Davis, LAC 1 78 78t 1
Joseph, Cle 1 49 49 0
Wilson, Jac 1 48 48 0
Harrison, Cle 1 47 47t 1
Fulton, Ten 1 44 44 0
Willis, Ind 1 43 43 0
Adderley, LAC 1 39 39 0
Spillane, Pit 1 33 33t 1
Fenton, KC 1 31 31 0
Jackson, Cin 1 30 30 0
Breeland, KC 1 29 29 0
White, Buf 1 28 28 0
Abram, Las 1 24 24 0
Haden, Pit 1 24 24 0
Jenkins, LAC 1 23 23 0
Nassib, Las 1 23 23 0
Henderson, Jac 1 22 22 0
Phillips, Cin 1 21 21 0
Williamson, Pit 1 21 21 0
Thornhill, KC 1 20 20 0
McCain, Mia 1 19 19 0
Gilmore, NE 1 15 15 0
Cruikshank, Ten 1 13 13 0
Wingard, Jac 1 12 12 0
Walker, Ind 1 11 11 0
Kwiatkoski, Las 1 9 9 0
Hilton, Pit 1 8 8 0
Humphrey, Bal 1 8 8 0
Redwine, Cle 1 8 8 0
Wilkins, Mia 1 8 8 0
Okereke, Ind 1 7 7 0
Jackson, Buf 1 6 6 0
Morrow, Las 1 6 6 0
Joseph, Ari 1 5 5 0
Phillips, NE 1 5 5 0
Rowe, Mia 1 4 4 0
Highsmith, Pit 1 2 2 0
Schobert, Jac 1 2 2 0
Smith, Cle 1 2 2 0
D.Williams, Den 1 1 1 0
Evans, Cin 1 0 0 0
Hargreaves, Hou 1 0 0 0
Heyward, Pit 1 0 0 0
Ingram, LAC 1 0 0 0
J.Brown, Ten 1 0 0 0
Jack, Jac 1 0 0 0
Jones, NE 1 0 0 0
Landry, Ten 1 0 0 0
Maye, NYJ 1 0 0 0
Milano, Buf 1 0 0 0
Roby, Hou 1 0 0 0
Sims, Cin 1 0 0 0
Sutton, Pit 1 0 0 0
T.Watt, Pit 1 0 0 0
Wallace, Buf 1 0 0 0
Ward, Cle 1 0 0 0
Hughes, Buf 1 -3 -3 0

LEADERS IN SACKS
Sacks
Garrett, Cle 9.5
T.Watt, Pit 9.0
Ogbah, Mia 8.0
Dupree, Pit 7.0
Autry, Ind 6.0
Crosby, Las 6.0
Tuitt, Pit 6.0
Chubb, Den 5.5
Jones, KC 5.5
Ngakoue, Bal 5.0
Reed, Den 5.0
Bosa, LAC 4.5
Dunlap, Sea 4.5
Addison, Buf 4.0
Campbell, Bal 4.0
Clark, KC 4.0
Hughes, Buf 4.0
Watt, Hou 4.0
Houston, Ind 3.5
Klein, Buf 3.5
Lawson, Cin 3.5
Lewis, Ind 3.5
Nwosu, LAC 3.5
Richardson, Cle 3.5
Cunningham, Hou 3.0
Hilton, Pit 3.0
Judon, Bal 3.0
Mercilus, Hou 3.0
Tillery, LAC 3.0
Williams, NYJ 3.0
Williams, Pit 3.0
J.Allen, Jac 2.5
Buckner, Ind 2.5
Elliott, Bal 2.5
Harris, Den 2.5
Humphrey, Bal 2.5
Landry, Ten 2.5
Van Ginkel, Mia 2.5
Winovich, NE 2.5
25 tied 2.0

