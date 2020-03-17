ACC and SEC join other Power Five in canceling spring sports

The Atlantic Coast Conference and Southeastern Conference canceled all spring athletic competitions Tuesday due to the coronavirus, joining the Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 in putting an end to their sports seasons.

The ACC last week suspended all its athletic activities indefinitely, not long after it canceled it men's basketball tournament. It took the next step Tuesday and shut everything down, putting an end to any possibility of schools holding spring football practice.

A few hours later, the SEC became the last of the Power Five conferences to cancel all spring sports competitions, including spring football games and football pro scouting days. The SEC's suspension of athletic-related activities, including individual and team practices, remains in place through at least April 15.

The status of the other FBS conference's athletic competition and activity:

Big Ten — All competition canceled. All organized team activities have been suspended until April 6, 2020 and will be re-evaluated at that time.

Big 12 — All competition canceled. All team activities, organized or voluntary, have been suspended until March 29 and will be re-evaluated at that time.

Pac-12 — All competition canceled. All organized team athletically related activities have been suspended until March 29 and will be re-evaluated at that time.

American Athletic Conference — All competition canceled. All schools have ceased practicing.

Conference USA — All competition canceled.

Mountain West — All competition canceled. All organized team athletically related activities have been suspended until March 29 and will be re-evaluated at that time.

Mid-American Conference — All competition canceled. Formal and organized practices suspended.

Sun Belt — All competition and teams activities canceled.