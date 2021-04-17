A's slug, pitch past Tigers 7-0 for 7th straight win

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Olson, Aramís García and Mark Canha each homered and the Oakland Athletics shut out the Detroit Tigers for a second straight game, 7-0 on Saturday for their seventh win in a row.
After Oakland's 3-0 victory Friday, Cole Irvin (1-2) struck out six, didn’t walk a batter and allowed four hits over six innings to earn his first victory since joining the A’s. The left-hander, tagged for eight runs on 12 hits over 9 2/3 innings in his initial two starts, hung tough against a Tigers lineup featuring five switch-hitters.