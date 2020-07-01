A's send Mateo to Padres in 1st trade since baseball resumed

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres have acquired middle infielder Jorge Mateo from the Oakland Athletics in the first trade since baseball resumed after a shutdown of more than three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Padres will send either a player or cash to the A’s for the 25-year-old Mateo, who will be added to the player pool for the resumption of spring training. The Padres are scheduled to have their first workout Friday at Petco Park.

The trade was announced Tuesday.

Mateo is a former top prospect with the New York Yankees, who signed him as a non-drafted free agent at 17 out of the Dominican Republic. He is a .267 hitter in eight minor league seasons.

He was sent to Oakland in the Sonny Gray trade in 2017. He was with Triple-A Las Vegas in 2019, hitting, .289 with a .834 OPS and a minor league-leading 14 triples in 119 games.

